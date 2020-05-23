II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $44.52 and last traded at $45.28, 2,047,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,869,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Specifically, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,443. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Get II-VI alerts:

IIVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.62.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 1.17.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.