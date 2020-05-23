Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IMB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

Shares of LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.89) on Wednesday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,601.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,706.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.85 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 272.21%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

