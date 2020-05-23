Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) PT Lowered to GBX 1,700

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

Shares of Imperial Brands stock opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,601.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,706.44. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68).

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 earnings per share for the current year.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

