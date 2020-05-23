Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,987.50 ($26.14).

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,512 ($19.89) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,601.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,706.44. Imperial Brands has a twelve month low of GBX 1,258.20 ($16.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,256 ($29.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 103 ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 102.60 ($1.35) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Imperial Brands will post 29078.9999755 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

