INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded INDIVIOR PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of -0.18. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.