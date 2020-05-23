Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.34

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and traded as low as $13.06. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 237 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.43 million during the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development.

