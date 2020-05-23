Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.21

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $117.21 and last traded at $115.34, with a volume of 42403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.13.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inphi Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 81,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $8,857,697.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,711,162.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $882,263.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,821 shares of company stock valued at $16,366,315. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

