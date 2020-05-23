INVESCO Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.27

INVESCO Asia Trust plc (LON:IAT) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.27 and traded as low as $241.01. INVESCO Asia Trust shares last traded at $242.00, with a volume of 53,746 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.53. The stock has a market cap of $161.79 million and a P/E ratio of 142.35.

In related news, insider Fleur Meijs bought 5,956 shares of INVESCO Asia Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £15,009.12 ($19,743.65).

INVESCO Asia Trust Company Profile (LON:IAT)

Invesco Asia Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia and Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

