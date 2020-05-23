Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 55.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,915 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $31.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.64.

