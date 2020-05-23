Investors Buy Large Volume of Tiffany & Co. Put Options (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 7,361 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 904% compared to the average daily volume of 733 put options.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIF shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,969,000 after acquiring an additional 498,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

TIF opened at $125.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. Tiffany & Co. has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.