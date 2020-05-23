iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,181,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JKI opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.52. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.86 and a 52 week high of $171.05.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.