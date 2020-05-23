Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Japara Healthcare Ltd (ASX:JHC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.60. Japara Healthcare shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 505,569 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 million and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.51, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.83.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Japara Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

About Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC)

Japara Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates residential aged care facilities in Australia. It operates approximately 5,400 resident places across 48 homes located in Victoria, New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania; and 180 independent living units across 5 retirement villages.

