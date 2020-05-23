JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCDXF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered JCDecaux from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered JCDecaux from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.