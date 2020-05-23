Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $144.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

