JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) a GBX 45 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 46 ($0.61) to GBX 40 ($0.53) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 50 ($0.66) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 34 ($0.45) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 43 ($0.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 50.29 ($0.66).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 28.12 ($0.37) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.23. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 25.68 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 30.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.98.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Insiders have bought 155,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,227,441 in the last ninety days.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.