JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,000

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Intertek Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 5,350 ($70.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Intertek Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Intertek Group to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 5,250 ($69.06) to GBX 4,420 ($58.14) in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intertek Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,860 ($63.93).

LON ITRK opened at GBX 5,178 ($68.11) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,725.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,305.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,178 ($81.27).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a GBX 71.60 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $34.20. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.04%.

In related news, insider Lena Wilson purchased 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,710 ($61.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,321.90 ($24,101.42). Also, insider Andre Lacroix sold 33,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,662 ($61.33), for a total value of £1,583,681.40 ($2,083,243.09).

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

