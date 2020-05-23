JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust (LON:JMF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $832.98

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:JMF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $832.98 and traded as high as $837.46. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust shares last traded at $824.00, with a volume of 23,510 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $221.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 832.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,116.14.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.11%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMF)

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

