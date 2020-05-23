Jupai (NYSE:JP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.11

Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and traded as low as $1.09. Jupai shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 14,100 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Jupai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.40.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The asset manager reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jupai stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Jupai Holdings Ltd (NYSE:JP) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.12% of Jupai worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jupai (NYSE:JP)

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It also provides asset management services, including management of real estate or related funds and other fund products. The company offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

