K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$5.75 at Canaccord Genuity

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.85.

KNT stock opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $833.13 million and a P/E ratio of 25.44. K92 Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.53 and a 52-week high of C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.13.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$44.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K92 Mining will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

