Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 857.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,920.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $672,305.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

KPTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 7.46. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

