KeyCorp Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $250.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Pool from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.43.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $238.35 on Tuesday. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $160.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Pool had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 69.42%. The business had revenue of $677.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,897 shares of company stock worth $5,405,883 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 397.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Pool by 4,114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

