Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $53.98, but opened at $47.74. Kornit Digital shares last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 56,426 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $33,042,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,122,000 after purchasing an additional 382,814 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Kornit Digital by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after purchasing an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 188.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 459,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after purchasing an additional 300,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,112,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,696,000 after buying an additional 256,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

