Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Trading 14.1% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Lazydays Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LAZY)’s stock price rose 14.1% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.81, approximately 146,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,065% from the average daily volume of 12,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Specifically, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.09 per share, with a total value of $763,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $777,875. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Lazydays had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZY. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Lazydays by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 453,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 66,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships in the United States. It provides various products, including RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping for RV owners.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.