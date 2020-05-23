Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as high as $2.23. Leatt shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 1,414 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leatt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Leatt had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

