Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 634.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LEG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

