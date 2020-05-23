Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 83.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

ETM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.63.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $297.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. Also, Director Stefan M. Selig purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,288.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,716,255 shares of company stock worth $3,004,330. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entercom Communications Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM).

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.