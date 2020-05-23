Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HVT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,014,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 400,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 325,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $15.71 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.41. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

