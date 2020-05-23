Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $944.12

Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $944.12 and traded as low as $904.00. Lowland Investment shares last traded at $906.00, with a volume of 32,478 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 million and a PE ratio of -13.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 944.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,238.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95.

Get Lowland Investment alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is currently -0.88%.

Lowland Investment Company Profile (LON:LWI)

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.