Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Receives $15.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

MX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 139.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MX opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.81. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 129.56%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

