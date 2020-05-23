Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Trading Up 1.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) shot up 1.3% on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $34.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology Group traded as high as $29.17 and last traded at $29.33, 696,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 8,596,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.96.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $379,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,605.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 907.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 274,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 24,180 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 730,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,395,000 after buying an additional 257,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 258,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

