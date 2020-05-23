Mason King Acquires 12,000 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Director Mason King bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,804.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CFB opened at $9.27 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.83.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.13 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 645.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 554.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrossFirst Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

