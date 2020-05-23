MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 28,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

