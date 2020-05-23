MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $157.93

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $157.93 and traded as high as $172.20. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH shares last traded at $172.20, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.53.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

