McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $165.55 Average PT from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.77.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lowered their price target on McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,057 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.