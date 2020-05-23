McPherson’s (ASX:MCP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.56

McPherson’s Ltd (ASX:MCP)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.79. McPherson’s shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 154,136 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $297.02 million and a P/E ratio of 21.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.56 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Get McPherson's alerts:

In other McPherson’s news, insider Graham Cubbin acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of A$123,690.00 ($87,723.40). Also, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Pearce acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,060.00 ($27,702.13).

About McPherson’s (ASX:MCP)

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McPherson's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McPherson's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.