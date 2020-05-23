Medica Group’s (MGP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Medica Group (LON:MGP) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 126 ($1.66) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of LON:MGP opened at GBX 121.75 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.81 million and a PE ratio of 17.15. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 168.50 ($2.22). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 137.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72.

In other news, insider Robert Lavis purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £76,500 ($100,631.41).

About Medica Group

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

