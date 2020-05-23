Medifocus (CVE:MFS) Stock Price Up 100%

Shares of Medifocus Inc. (CVE:MFS) rose 100% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, approximately 540,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 436,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

About Medifocus (CVE:MFS)

Medifocus Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes minimally invasive focused heat systems for the treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate in Canada and the United States. The company owns technology platforms, including Endo-thermotherapy platform, a catheter-based focused heat technology platform that utilizes natural body openings to deliver microwave thermotherapy to the diseased sites; and Adaptive Phased Array (APA) Microwave Focusing platform, which directs focused microwave energy at tumor center to induce shrinkage or eradication of tumors without undue harm to surrounding tissue.

