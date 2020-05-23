Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.52

Mercantile Investment Trust PLC (LON:MRC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.52 and traded as high as $181.80. Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at $181.40, with a volume of 740,259 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 180.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 224.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 13.36 and a current ratio of 13.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:MRC)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

