Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Receives $23.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

MTOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Meritor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Longbow Research increased their target price on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 153,447 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. Meritor has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. Meritor had a return on equity of 64.86% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

