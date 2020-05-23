MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.53, but opened at $7.98. MGIC Investment shares last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 3,334,213 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Jodee A. Kozlak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $39,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

