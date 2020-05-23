Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) PT Lowered to GBX 380 at Credit Suisse Group

Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 380 ($5.00) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Investec lowered Micro Focus International to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Micro Focus International to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,130 ($14.86) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.66).

Shares of Micro Focus International stock opened at GBX 419.70 ($5.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 415.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 788.33. Micro Focus International has a 1 year low of GBX 291 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,174.50 ($28.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other Micro Focus International news, insider Greg Lock purchased 66,500 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £241,395 ($317,541.44).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

