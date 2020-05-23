Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Microbix Biosystems Inc (TSE:MBX) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.34. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 129,500 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and a P/E ratio of -34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, manufactures viral and bacterial antigens and reagents for the diagnostics industry worldwide. The company produces infectious disease antigens, including viral, bacterial, and parasitic products, which are used in various applications, such as immunodiagnostic assays comprising ELISA, chemiluminescent automated immunoassays, immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, latex agglutination, rapid tests, and flow cytometry; controls for diagnostic assays.

