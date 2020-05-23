Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Congress Park Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,567 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

