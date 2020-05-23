Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Reduced by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,648 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $342,687,000 after buying an additional 342,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

