Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Cut by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,421 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $183.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.12. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,391.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

