Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and traded as high as $0.42. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 10,060 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 40.18 and a quick ratio of 39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile (CVE:MRZ)

Mirasol Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea projects, which include the Atlas property and the Titan property located in Northern Chile.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.