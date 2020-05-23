Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.45

Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust Plc (LON:MTU)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.45 and traded as low as $100.60. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust shares last traded at $103.50, with a volume of 141,854 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $173.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a current ratio of 38.84, a quick ratio of 38.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 1.14 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About Montanaro UK Small. Comp. Inv. Trust (LON:MTU)

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (MUSCIT) is a closed-ended investment trust and investment company. The Company’s investment objective is capital appreciation through investing in small quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or traded on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) and to achieve relative outperformance of its benchmark, the Numis Smaller Companies Index (excluding investment companies) (NSCI).

