Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GVC in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

GVC stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.98. GVC has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $12.27.

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

