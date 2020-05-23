Motif Bio (LON:MTFB) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.95. Motif Bio shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 35,184,367 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

About Motif Bio (LON:MTFB)

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis.

