National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 25,010 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,781,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,869.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

